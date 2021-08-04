Herbert A. Burton Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.14. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities lowered U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the second quarter worth approximately $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth approximately $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 103,232 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

