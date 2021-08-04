Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Trading Up 1%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The company has a market cap of $177.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

