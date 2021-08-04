HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $89,281.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

