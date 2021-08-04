Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.