H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 5,838,635 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80.

