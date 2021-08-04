H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Trims Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.34. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,068. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

