High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 5,729,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82.

About High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF)

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

