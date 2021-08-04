Himax Technologies (HIMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.542-0.602 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.54-$0.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HIMX opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

