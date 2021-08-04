HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

