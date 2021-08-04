Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Shares of HSTO stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Histogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

