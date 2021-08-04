Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Höegh LNG Partners has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Höegh LNG Partners has a payout ratio of 112.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 125.7%.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of HMLP opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $173.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.