Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 5.0% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in PayPal were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in PayPal by 155.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 431,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 9.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

PayPal stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $275.50. 490,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

