Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.