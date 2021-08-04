Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $15.08

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.62. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 1,127 shares changing hands.

HOLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

