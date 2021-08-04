Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $15.08

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $15.62. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 1,127 shares changing hands.
HOLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.65.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
