Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$44.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Shares of TSE HCG traded down C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$37.79. 93,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,523. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$21.00 and a 12-month high of C$39.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.6737028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

