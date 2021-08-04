Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWDN shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 929.20 ($12.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,365,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,096. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 833.69. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 499.80 ($6.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 929.80 ($12.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

