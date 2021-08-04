HSBC Downgrades iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) to Hold

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of iliad stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. iliad has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

