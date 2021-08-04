HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

HSBA opened at GBX 398.05 ($5.20) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market cap of £81.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.47.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

