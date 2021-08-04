HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. The stock had a trading volume of 546,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,196. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $230.92 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $560.10.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.35.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

