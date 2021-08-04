Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.41.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070.

HBM opened at C$8.73 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.13.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0687815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

