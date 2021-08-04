Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Down 12.3% in July

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ HUSN remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Wednesday. 4,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,479. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. Hudson Capital has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hudson Capital by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hudson Capital by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hudson Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

