Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €40.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.00 ($62.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.80.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

