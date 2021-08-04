Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €40.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a twelve month high of €53.00 ($62.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.80.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: Market Timing

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.