Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

