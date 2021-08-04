HYCON Hits 1-Day Volume of $149,556.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $386,526.63 and $149,556.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00065440 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000222 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,229,297 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

