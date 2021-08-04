IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAA opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

