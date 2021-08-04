IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.48. IBI Group shares last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 52,380 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.77 million and a PE ratio of 24.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.26.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. Analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

