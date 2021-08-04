Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $218.43

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.43 ($2.85) and traded as low as GBX 208.20 ($2.72). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89), with a volume of 1,215,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBST. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £905.99 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

