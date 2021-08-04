Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.50 Per Share

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ibstock stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £928.11 million and a P/E ratio of -32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

