Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.66. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Shares of IEP opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.