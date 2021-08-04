Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will report sales of $285.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.99 million to $285.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $221.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.57. 634,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,185. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ichor by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

