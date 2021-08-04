Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.900-$1.060 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.90-1.06 EPS.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $46.14. 516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,994. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.