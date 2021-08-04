ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.100-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $250.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.44.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.27.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.