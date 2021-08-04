IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 12,763 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

