IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

