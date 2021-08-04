IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.27 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

