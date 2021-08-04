IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $212.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

