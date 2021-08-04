IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of AIG opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.01. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

