IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.75.
IGM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.23.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
