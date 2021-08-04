IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.75.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock opened at C$44.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.23.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.