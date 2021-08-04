Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.
About Ilustrato Pictures International
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.