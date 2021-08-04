Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

