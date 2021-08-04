Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 7%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.98.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

