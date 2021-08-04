Immunocore Holdings plc’s (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th

Immunocore’s (NASDAQ:IMCR) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Immunocore had issued 9,935,896 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $258,333,296 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.50. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

