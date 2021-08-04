ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8.99 ($0.12). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 614,151 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

