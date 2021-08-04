Imperial Oil’s (IMO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.12.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$24.63 billion and a PE ratio of -65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -165.73%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.