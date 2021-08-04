Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Impinj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

