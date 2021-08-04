Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.05% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.