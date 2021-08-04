Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 263,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,492. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

