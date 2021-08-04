Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,274,000.

VNQ traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company had a trading volume of 260,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,879. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

