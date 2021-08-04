Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $714,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.15. 515,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,802,467. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

