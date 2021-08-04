Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 180 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $195.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,485. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

