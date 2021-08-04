Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. 158,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFNNY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

